Wrestling Revolver & IHOP Teaming Up to Give Away Free Pancakes in Orlando; Final Match Card For 4/1 ‘Pancakes & Piledrivers’

THE WRESTLING REVOLVER is partnering up with IHOP to present “Pancakes & Piledrivers”, an afternoon of incredible pro wrestling and free pancakes!

Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the show kicks off at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 1st as a part of this year’s WrestleCon event at the Wyndham Orlando Resort. General admission tickets are still on sale at prowrestlingrevolver.com, and free pancakes will be supplied to all levels of ticket holders, while supplies last.

“Pancakes & Piledrivers” is just one of the many events Wrestlezone will be attending during WrestleMania week in Orlando, and we’ll have detailed results, photos, videos and interviews from the show up as quickly as possible! Here’s a look at the most recent match card:

“Lucha Brothers” Rey Fenix & Pentagon OM vs. Sami Callihan & Brian Cage

First Time Ever

Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland

Jeff Cobb vs. David Starr

Jack Evans Birthday “Fans Bring the Presents” Match

Jack Evans & Angelico vs. “OI4K” Dave & Jake Crist

Su Yung vs. Manscout Jake Manning

Michael Elgin vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. ACH vs. Palmer

First Time Ever

Eddie Kingston vs. Krugar

AR Fox Open Invitational Scramble Ladder Match

AR Fox vs. Lio Rush vs. Serpentico vs. Jason Cade vs. Matt Cross vs. Trevor Lee vs. Joey Janela vs. Caleb Konley vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Arik Cannon