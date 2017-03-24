2017 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees Revealed, Ronda Rousey Opponent Open to Working with WWE, Matt Hardy on Angle in WWE HOF

Nick Paglino
wwe hall of fame

(Photo by Bob Levey/WireImage)

2017 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees Revealed

According to The Wrestling Observer, the following names will be this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees:

-Dr. Jerry Graham

-Haystacks Calhoun

-Luther Lindsay

-Rikidozan

-June Byers

-Judy Grable

-Farmer Burns

-Toots Mondt

Ronda Rousey Opponent Open to Working with WWE

UFC star and Ronda Rousey foe Miesha Tate recently had the following to say on a possible appearance in WWE:

“I would love to” (h/t to FOX Sports for the transcription). “It would be fun. I would love to. I’m open to all kinds of things like that. It would be a lot of fun.”

Matt Hardy on Angle in WWE HOF

Matt Hardy Tweeted the following on Kurt Angle being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

