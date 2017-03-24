2017 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees Revealed, Ronda Rousey Opponent Open to Working with WWE, Matt Hardy on Angle in WWE HOF

2017 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees Revealed
According to The Wrestling Observer, the following names will be this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees:
-Dr. Jerry Graham
-Haystacks Calhoun
-Luther Lindsay
-Rikidozan
-June Byers
-Judy Grable
-Farmer Burns
-Toots Mondt
Ronda Rousey Opponent Open to Working with WWE
UFC star and Ronda Rousey foe Miesha Tate recently had the following to say on a possible appearance in WWE:
Matt Hardy on Angle in WWE HOF
Matt Hardy Tweeted the following on Kurt Angle being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?