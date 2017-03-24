Finn Balor Back on the Road with WWE, AXXESS Note, ROH Announces Women of Honor Matches for Supercard of Honor, Updated Card

Finn Balor Back on the Road with WWE WWE Raw star Finn Balor is back on the road this weekend for WWE live events. AXXESS Note For those of you planning to attend Wrestlemania AXXESS, WWE released an article detailing what you should know and prepare for, as well as do’s and don’ts for the event, at this link. You can check out a gallery of images from last year’s AXXESS below. ROH Announces Women of Honor Matches for Supercard of Honor, Updated Card Ring of Honor has announced the following for Supercard of Honor. As a reminder, you can watch Supercard of Honor live next weekend by download The FITE App free at this link. WOH Matches Scheduled for Supercard of Honor The eyes of the wrestling world will be on the Lakeland Center on Saturday, April 1 as stars from around the globe converge in Central Florida for SUPERCARD OF HONOR XI. Top competitors from Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL will do battle in the biggest night of hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action in Ring of Honor history! The ROH Board of Directors has already announced several big matches and first-time appearances from New Japan and CMLL stars! We’re excited to announce THREE Women of Honor matches that will begin at 5:15 PM, following the conclusion of Festival of Honor! CMLL LUCHADORA SHOWCASE: LA AMAPOLA vs. MARCELA Two of the most decorated luchadoras in CMLL history head to Supercard of Honor ready to rekindle their long-standing rivalry! Marcela is one of Mexico’s most popular and enduring stars. Debuting at age 14, Marcela has been beloved since her debut, holding the coveted CMLL World Women’s Championship four times, more reigns and total days than anyone else. But it is Amapola that held the championship longest in one reign, holding it just once but for nearly four years straight! It was Marcela that ended La Amapola’s history-making place at the top of the Mexican women’s wrestling and the villainous La Amapola has not forgotten! La Amapola has put life and limb, mask and hair on the line! But with no mask or championship in hand, La Amapola’s bad blood for Marcela is all she need to motivate her in this Luchadora Showcase! KELLY KLEIN vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO “The Gatekeeper” Kelly Klein will enter Supercard of Honor with an undefeated streak of 534 days. But if she wants to make it to 535, she’ll have to defeat her biggest challenge yet, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo! For the last three months, Deonna has immersed herself in Japan, training and competing in STARDOM! Deonna, whose reputation for seeking challenges around the country has now been expanded to the globe, faces a woman who has choked out ODB, Taeler Hendrix, Sumie Sakai, and more with her devastating guillotine choke she calls “The End of the Match”. In preparation for this bout, Deonna has focused on perfecting her Fujiwara Armbar with training with fellow US standout and UFC competitor Shayna Baszler while in Stardom. Deonna is rapidly gaining the tools and experience to defeat Kelly – will she be the first to stop the “Pretty Bad Ass” in Women of Honor competition? MANDY LEON & JENNY ROSE vs. SUMIE SAKAI & FAYE JACKSON Some matches alter career paths. Those matches take a toll, usually physical but sometimes psychological on the stars that compete in them. For Mandy Leon, her No DQ loss to Taeler Hendrix not only effected her standing among the Women of Honor, but it may have permanently changed the way she thinks about pro wrestling. Leon teams with long time friend and training partner Jenny Rose to face the polar opposite of the darkness that nearly consumed her – Women of Honor’s Ray of Sunshine Sumie Sakai and her protégée, the vivacious Faye Jackson! Sumie and Faye look to take advantage of their opponents’ state of mind and pick up their first victory as a team in Women of Honor! The Women of Honor kick things off in sunny Florida at Supercard of Honor at 5:15! And don’t forget: you can meet the stars of Women of Honor at Festival of Honor at 2 PM! Time is of the essence! Be there and be a part of the BIGGEST ROH crowd in history! Join us in Lakeland, Fla., for the most spectacular Supercard of Honor! ALREADY SIGNED: ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE HARDYS (JEFF & MATT HARDY) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON) ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH ROH WORLD CHAMPION CHRISTOPHER DANIELS vs. DALTON CASTLE ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. ADAM COLE TEXAS BULLROPE MATCH CODY vs. JAY LETHAL THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) & BULLY RAY vs. HANGMAN PAGE & GUERRILLAS OF DESTINY (TAMA TONGA & TONGA ROA) WILL OSPREAY & VOLADOR JR. vs. DRAGON LEE & JAY WHITE “HEAVY METAL REBEL” FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN & VINNY MARSEGLIA) vs. BEER CITY BRUISER & “PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG COLT CABANA ON COLOR COMMENTARY ALSO SCHEDULED TO APPEAR: MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) WOMEN OF HONOR: CMLL LUCHADORAS SHOWCASE LA AMAPOLA & MARCELA KELLY KLEIN vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO MANDY LEON & JENNY ROSE vs. SUMIE SAKAI & FAYE JACKSON SUPERCARD OF HONOR XI Local Time: Saturday, April 1, 2017 6pm EDT The Lakeland Center – Jenkins Arena 701 W. Lime Street Lakeland, FL