Final Card For NJPW Sakura Genesis on 4/9: Kazuchika Okada vs Katsuyori Shibata, Takahashi vs KUSHIDA, Zack Sabre Gets a Title Shot

New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to the Ryogoku Sumo Hall on April 9th for Sakura Genesis 2017, featuring fallout from the New Japan Cup and several of the promotion’s recent tours. Wrestlezone will of course have complete live coverage for the event, which will be broadcast live with English commentary on New Japan World. Here’s a look at the final match card: IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. KUSHIDA NEVER Openweight Championship

Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. IWGP Tag Team Championship

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (c) vs. War Machine – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi & Ricochet vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, EVIL & BUSHI [Los Ingobernables de Japon] – Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenny Omega & Bad Luck Fale IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship

Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Jado & Gedo – Roppongi Vice & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku – Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Yuji Nagata & Togi Makabe vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa [Bullet Club] Pre-Show Match

David Finlay, Jushin Thunder Liger & Manabu Nakanishi vs. Katsuya Nitamura, Tomoyuki Oka & Hirai Kawato