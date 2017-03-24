NXT Jacksonville Live Event Results (3/24): Big 6 Man Main Event, Ohno vs Kekoa, Gran Metalik & New Big Man In-Action, More (Exclusive Photos)

NXT Jacksonville Live Event Results

3/24/17

Jacksonville, FL

Results courtesy of WZ reader Tom Gibson

1 Kassius Ohno def Noah Kekoa. Back and forth action before Ohno delivered the elbow and pinfall

2 Macey Estrella def Kimber Lee by pinfall. Good match and Macey developing well.

3. Sanity def Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic. Big hits throughout the match, some near-falls, with Knight and Dozovic in control for much of it before the pinfall on Knight

4. Babatunde def Demetrius Bronson. Straightforward big/small(er) guy match with Babatunde hitting a spinebuster for the pin

5. Dan Matha promo complaining about not having opportunities in NXT and there being a conspiracy.

6. Ember Moon and Ruby Riot def Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Good match with Ruby being targeted for much of the match before Ember Moon came in for the pin.

7. Aleister Black def Riddick Moss. Another good match with Moss antagonizing the crowd. Black is increasingly popular.

8. Gran Metalik def Aria Daivari. High-flying cruiserweight action and some big hits as well before the pinfall finish.

9. Nakamura, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins def Authors of Pain and Andrade. A lot of action throughout the match with usually at least 4 men in the ring at any time. Good match and the crowd into it from start to finish.