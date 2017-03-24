Finn Balor In-Action at Tonight’s WWE Live Event (Photo), Former TNA Production Workers Return To Impact Wrestling, Gallows & Anderson Video

Two Former TNA Production Workers Return To Impact Wrestling

Former TNA Wrestling employees Jayme Garcia and Eric Tompkins returned to the Impact Wrestling production crew this week. Jayme Garcia was an audio producer for TNA while Eric Tompkins worked as a video editor and was considered one of the better editors TNA has had.

This follows the return of Kevin Sullivan as Vice President of Production after Jeff Jarrett took over the helm at Impact Wrestling:

Gallows & Anderson Network Pick

Below is Anderson and Gallows’ WWE Network pick of the week:

Finn Balor In-Action at Tonight’s WWE Live Event

As noted, WWE Raw star Finn Balor is back on the road with WWE at this weekend’s live events, and he defeated Jinder Mahal at tonight’s event in Montreal. Below is a photo of Balor’s entrance: