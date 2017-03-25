Sami Zayn Says His WrestleMania Was In Montreal, Sasha Banks On Her Difficult Upbringing, Eddie Guerrero, And More

Jonathan Jansen
(Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

(Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania Was In Montreal

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens faced off in the main event during the WWE live event in Montreal last night. Zayn won the match and cut a promo afterwards, saying Owens represented Quebec well during his time as WWE Universal Champ and also said that wrestling the main event in Montreal was his WrestleMania. You can see a tweet from Zayn below:

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on Lillian Garcia’s podcast Making Their Way To The Ring. Banks talked about her difficult upbringing and why she was drawn to Eddie Guerrero. You can see the entire interview here. Highlights below:

On Eddie Guerrero

“Just knowing that he did struggle, that he lived in a hotel, I was living in a hotel for three years and that was really hard on me, like in Minnesota, living in a hotel and trying to go to school. I’m crying… kids would make fun of me and I would ask the bus driver to drop me off somewhere else so [the other kids] wouldn’t see me walk to the hotel room. I couldn’t give out my phone number because they would call the hotel and they’d be like, ‘why are you living in a hotel?’ Like, my mom didn’t have a job at the time. She was dealing with my brother. We had nothing. So for me, seeing his struggle and then seeing his comeuppance. He went through addiction; he got clean; and here he was, when he won that championship, I remember bursting into tears and I was like, ‘oh my God.'”

sami zaynSasha Banks
