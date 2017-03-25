Nia Jax Comments On Her New, First WWE Action Figure (Photos)

The other day RingsideCollectibles.com had the wrestling action figure community and even non-collectors raving about the first images of Nia Jax’s new action figure releasing in WWE Series 72, which you can pre-order on Ringside if you’re eager to get it.
Nia herself commented on the figure and what it means to her on Instagram:
Many are saying this is arguably one of the best female wrestling action figures ever produced as Mattel put a lot of effort into perfecting her unique physique as well as perfecting her head scan, which sometimes can make or break a figure.
What do you think of Nia’s first figure? Will you be picking it up?
Look for a future review of this figure on Figure Friday!
