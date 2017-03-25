Undertaker Celebrates His Birthday with Michelle McCool (Photo), Steve Austin’s Alligator Encounter, Noelle Foley on YouTube (Videos)

noelle foley

Noelle Foley on YouTube

Noelle Foley recently launched a personal YouTube channel and you can check out the first couple videos below:

Steve Austin’s Alligator Encounter

Steve Austin posted the video below of his encounter with “Al E. Gator” on his Broken Skull property:

Undertaker Celebrates His Birthday with Michelle McCool

As noted, The Undertaker celebrated his 52nd birthday yesterday, and below is a photo of him and his wife Michelle McCool celebrating:

