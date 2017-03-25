EVOLVE Star Is Taking A Hiatus From Wrestling Due To Injury, WWE Takes A Look At WrestleMania 33 Facts

EVOLVE Star Taking a Hiatus From Wrestling
EVOLVE star Peter Kaasa took a nasty fall after the top rope broke during the EVOLVE 76 show. Kaasa sustained a serious injury and because of that he will be taking a hiatus from wrestling. He said that he is not necessarily retiring, but perhaps an extended leave from wrestling. You can read his post below:
WWE WrestleMania 33 Facts
WWE posted on article on its website looking at some WrestleMania 33 facts including Rob Van Dam as the longest undefeated streak at 4-0. You can read the entire article here.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?