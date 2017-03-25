WrestleZone Radio is proud to present the latest episode of Impact Rebellion!

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

In this week’s edition of your Impact Rebellion Big Ray and Bin Hamin welcome their guest former longest reigning OVW World Heavyweight Champion Jamin Olivencia to the show!

On Impact this week:

This week’s episode also features Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe where Conor discusses the new relationship with Impact Wrestling and AAA Lucha Libre.

You can listen to the more pro wrestling audio from the WrestleZone Radio archives in the embedded audio player below: