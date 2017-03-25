Undertaker vs Batista Full Match (Video), Kofi Kingston on Overcoming Bullying, Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Airs Tonight

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Airs Tonight

Tonight at 9pm EST, a new episode of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood will air on the FITE App. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.

Kofi Kingston on Overcoming Bullying

WWE star Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Cybersmile and during the interview the WrestleMania 33 host had the following to say on overcoming bullying:

“I was bullied over several things when I was younger. I specifically remember being bullied over my name, to the point where I would go home upset my parents hadn’t named me ‘Joey’. I don’t know if I ‘overcame’ it. I just endured it until it stopped. It wasn’t until I was older that I realized and really appreciated how special it was to be unique.”

Undertaker vs Batista Full Match

The Undertaker looks to extend his WrestleMania Streak and become World Heavyweight Champion against Batista at WrestleManai 23: