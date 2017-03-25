WATCH: Kevin Owens’ Incredible Response to Sami Zayn’s Emotional Promo in Montreal

As noted, Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn headlined the WWE live event in Montreal last night, and Zayn cut a very emotional promo after the match.

Zayn talked about not knowing what he will be doing at WrestleMania 33, but said “tonight is my WrestleMania”, referring to the reportedly incredible bout he just had with Owens. Zayn went on to praise Kevin Owens and the history they have together, and you can watch Zayn’s entire promo below.

After Zayn was finished talking, an emotional Kevin Owens grabbed the mic, and was visibly moved by Zayn’s speech. Owens then silenced the crowd, and in French simply said, “Sami, I f**king hate you.” He then mic dropped and exited to the back. You can watch the entire exchange in the video player below: