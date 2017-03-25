Bill Apter Gives His Prediction For The WM33 RAW Tag Title Match; Addresses SD Live Tag Title Match Rumors



Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter released the latest episode of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? yesterday morning!

You can find some of Apter’s comments transcribed below.

On the much rumored possibility of Matt and Jeff Hardy facing The Usos at WrestleMania for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships:

BA: That would be great because of the momentum of The Hardys right now. Whether they are broken or just The Hardys against The Usos. It would be a classic match. It’s amazing because if you look at matches from The Hardys back on the WWE Network they haven’t really lost a step. The characterizations may have changed but they’re still amazing in the ring. I think if you are looking for the perfect match-up of four guys who really know how to do high flying and real drama in the ring these four would be incredible. Yeah, it’s rumors but I would absolutely love to see that happen.

On the triple threat match for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania:

BA: The fans want to see Enzo and Cass win these belts. I am a big fan of Cesaro. I think he is absolutely fantastic. I would love to see more of him. I think Cesaro needs to get out of this tag team with Sheamus and go back into singles competition. That’s where he belongs. Gallows and Anderson have reached their peak in the WWE at this point. In terms of popularity? That crowd at WrestleMania 33 are going to want to see Enzo Amore and Big Cass win. I am picking them.

This week’s episode of Is Wrestling Fixed features Bill and Nick taking an in-depth look at:

All of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017 inductees and inductors

The full WWE NXT Takeover: Orlando card

The full WWE WrestleMania 33 card

This episode also includes Bill answering fan questions from the #AskApter mailbag as well as Bill and Nick’s takes on:

Mick Foley being fired as RAW GM

The rumored WrestleMania match between The Usos and a returning WWE tag team

What the WrestleMania 34 main event is speculated to be

More…

