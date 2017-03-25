Impact Wrestling Forms Tag Team To Compete in NOAH Global Tag Leauge 2017, Xavier Woods Reviews The New Power Rangers Movie

Impact Wrestling To Compete in NOAH Global Tag League

Impact Wrestling has formed a tag team to compete in the NOAH Global Tag League 2017. The team will be composed of Robbie E and Bram. You can see an announcement from Robbie E below:

Excited to be a part of this in April…. @noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/GuKWXb5dUl — Robbie E (@RobbieEImpact) March 25, 2017

Xavier Woods Reviews Power Rangers

On his Youtube series UpUpDownDown Xavier Woods reviews the new Power Rangers movie that just hit theaters yesterday. The review does not contain any spoilers of the movie. You can watch the video below: