First Episode of Zack Ryder’s New YouTube Show (Video), Update on Former ROH Champion to EVOLVE, Bully Ray Gets New ROH Shirt

Update on Former ROH Champ to EVOLVE

As noted, former ROH Champion Kyle O’Reilly will be starting with EVOLVE in April and the company has confirmed his start date with the following Tweet:

The rumors are true. Kyle O’Reilly is coming to EVOLVE, starting April 22 & 23 in NYC. Much more including matches in tomorrow’s WWN Alerts — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) March 24, 2017

Bully Ray Gets New ROH Shirt

As seen below, ROH has released a new shirt for Bully Ray:

You know exactly who he is… New Bully Ray ‘Hardcore all day’ tee now available in the #ROHProShop https://t.co/do2KVG5uhM pic.twitter.com/sZMNl0Pyo7 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 25, 2017

First Episode of Zack Ryder’s New YouTube Show

Below is episode one of Zack Ryder’s new “Z! True Comeback Story”, chronicling Zack Ryder’s return from the injury he sustained in a tag team match with Mojo Rawley several months ago: