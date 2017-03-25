First Episode of Zack Ryder’s New YouTube Show (Video), Update on Former ROH Champion to EVOLVE, Bully Ray Gets New ROH Shirt

zack ryder

Update on Former ROH Champ to EVOLVE

As noted, former ROH Champion Kyle O’Reilly will be starting with EVOLVE in April and the company has confirmed his start date with the following Tweet:

Bully Ray Gets New ROH Shirt

As seen below, ROH has released a new shirt for Bully Ray:

First Episode of Zack Ryder’s New YouTube Show

Below is episode one of Zack Ryder’s new “Z! True Comeback Story”, chronicling Zack Ryder’s return from the injury he sustained in a tag team match with Mojo Rawley several months ago:

