Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 30 Entrance (Video), Eva Marie Celebrating 4 Years Sober, Former WWE Star On Movie Set (Photo)

Former WWE Star On Movie Set

Former WWE star JTG appears to be shooting a movie as he posted the following on Twitter:

Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 30 Entrance

WWE has released the following video featuring Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 30 entrance, for his match against John Cena:

Eva Marie Celebrating 4 Years Sober

Absent from TV WWE star Eva Marie is celebrating 4 years of sobriety this week, and she posted the following on Instagram:

So #Grateful and #Blessed beyond my wildest dreams! Today I reflect on how far I have come it definitely has not been easy and has been filed with a whole lot of trials and tribulations!

Today marks my 4 YEAR BIRTHDAY and I could not have done it without my higher power #GOD , My anchor and rock Jonathan, My families constant loving support, my friends, Mo, and to everyone who has stuck by my side through it all. I am truly humbled today by all of your support and most importantly you never stopped believing in me. Like we say #OneDayAtATime #HeresToAnotherOne #GODIsGOOD

