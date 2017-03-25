Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 30 Entrance (Video), Eva Marie Celebrating 4 Years Sober, Former WWE Star On Movie Set (Photo)

Former WWE Star On Movie Set
Former WWE star JTG appears to be shooting a movie as he posted the following on Twitter:
Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 30 Entrance
WWE has released the following video featuring Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 30 entrance, for his match against John Cena:
Eva Marie Celebrating 4 Years Sober
Absent from TV WWE star Eva Marie is celebrating 4 years of sobriety this week, and she posted the following on Instagram:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?