Goldberg Reveals “List” of Approved & Forbidden WWE Words

As noted, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg was the first guest on the debut edition of the new “E&C Pod of Awesomeness” show.

During the show, Goldberg discussed his feud with Brock Lesnar, the limitations which have been placed on them leading up to WrestleMania, and the “blood fest” he thinks their showdown will be at WrestleMania 33. You can read what Goldberg had to say on the above topics at this link.

Also during the show, Goldberg admitted to mistakenly referring to the Universal Title as the “belt”, which is a forbidden word in WWE. Goldberg also revealed there is an actual printed “list of words” which are approved and forbidden for use in WWE. You can listen to the debut podcast at this link.

NXT Champion Working Smackdown Live Events

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka is working tonight and tomorrow night’s Smackdown live events.

Nikki Bella Photoshoot Video

Below is behind-the-scenes footage of Nikki Bella’s new photoshoot: