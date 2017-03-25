WWE Teasing GM Hire on Raw Before WrestleMania WWE.com has posted the following teaser for the WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE Raw on Monday night in Philadelphia: This past Monday night, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon unceremoniously ousted General Manager Mick Foley, using the two words that seem to come naturally to members of her family: “You’re fired!” Now, mere days before WrestleMania, Raw is left without a GM, and with so many high-profile Team Red matches at The Ultimate Thrill Ride on April 2, one wonders if Stephanie is looking for someone new to quickly fill the vacant position, or if she will take on the responsibilities of running the show herself, as she did on Monday after Foley was forced to leave the building. Either way, Raw’s management — or lack thereof — should prove interesting in Philadelphia this Monday night. Neville Says His Title Defense Against Austin Aries Will Not Last Long WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville recently spoke with The Mirror in the UK to discuss his upcoming title match at WrestleMania 33, and during the interview he had the following to say on facing Austin Aries: “Again, I hear people throwing these terms around, ‘dream match’, ‘dream scenario’, ‘long time coming’, whatever it may be. You know what? I can see Austin Aries feeding into this, I can see his ego spiralling out of control. That’s great, but what’s going to happen at WrestleMania, once again it’s going to be run of the mill for me. Don’t expect this 20, 30-minute dream match, it’s going to be a quick affair. I’m going to dispose of Austin Aries on the grandest stage of them all, in front of the world, but it’s not going to last long, mark my words. I’m not concerned with appeasing people with a dream match. What I care about is Neville and my championship. That’s all I care about.”