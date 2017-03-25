Despite not being advertised for the final WWE Raw before WrestleMania on Monday night in Philadelphia, WWE.com has posted the following tease:

The Undertaker emerged in Brooklyn to strike fear into the heart of Roman Reigns, but The Big Dog was ready, delivering a thunderous Spear that left The Deadman dazed … but only for a moment.

Like a scene out of a slasher flick, The Undertaker snapped up from the supine position and rose to his feet, letting The Big Dog know, in no uncertain terms, that it will take more than a Spear to keep The Phenom off his feet. As an eerie mist surrounded him on the entrance ramp, Reigns gazed awestruck at his otherworldly WrestleMania opponent. Perhaps this isn’t Reigns’ yard after all.

Don’t miss the final Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 33 at 8/7 C on USA Network.