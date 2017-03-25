Gail Kim Responds to Stephanie McMahon Interview on ‘Women’s Evolution’ in WWE; Claims Impact Wrestling Started the Revolution

Stephanie McMahon recently sat down with ESPN to discuss the origins of the “Women’s Evolution”, previously called the “Divas Revolution”. The heiress to the McMahon empire gave credit to the fans for the way they responded to a consistent wave of short and unsatisfying matches in eras now past. Stephanie also credited her husband, Triple H, for the way he has improved the ideas behind recruiting and training with the NXT brand. 6-time TNA Knockouts Champion Gail Kim responded on Twitter this weekend, offering her opinion that it was Impact Wrestling that first created the revolution for women in pro wrestling. The TNA Hall of Famer actually got her start in the spotlight with WWE, winning the Women’s Championship in her debut on Monday Night Raw. Prior to starting with TNA in 2005, she worked with some of the all-time greats of that era including Trish Stratus, Lita, Victoria and Molly Holly. My opinion is @IMPACTWRESTLING did. No shade just truth and my personal opinion. I never got my opportunity till then and it’s never stopped https://t.co/5HbWH1DNbX — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) March 25, 2017