Fan Passes Away At Live Event During the WWE live event in Portland, Maine, a fan who attended the event passed away. Paramedics came out to help the fan, administering CPR to the man, but were unsuccessful. A fan who sat next to the man gave details on twitter. You can see those comments below: So.. ever have one of those nights where someone in the stands dies right next to you at a #wwe #wweportland event? I just did… — Chunk (@ChunkTV) March 26, 2017 @Dudebro614 He came in scooting past us in the stands just like anyone else. Then fell asleep never to be woken up, caring for a disabled… — Chunk (@ChunkTV) March 26, 2017 @JamesJVaccaro The fan who passed away was an elderly gentlemen who was there caring for a man with down syndrome. I just couldnt believe it — Chunk (@ChunkTV) March 26, 2017 @JamesJVaccaro The police who were searching after the fan passed, were looking for the disabled man to make sure he was safe. — Chunk (@ChunkTV) March 26, 2017