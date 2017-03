WWE Fury WWE has posted the following WWE Fury video featuring 14 of John Cena’s top-rope leg drops. You can watch the video below: Samoa Joe Samoa Joe was recently featured on The Press of Atlantic City and talked about veteran wrestlers joining the WWE. You can read highlights below: On Veteran Wrestlers (like AJ Styles and Bobby Roode) Joining The WWE “It’s no surprise to me. It’s funny because it’s surreal how often I hear fans are surprised that in 2017 who would have thought, which is often a term that I hear used whenever you use any of those names in conjunction with WWE. It is definitely no surprise. The cream rises to the top. The very best of this business will find their way to the biggest stage and seeing all those guys now come to WWE just proves that theory and it’s awesome to see everybody up here with me.” On his first WrestleMania “I think any time you’re dealing with your first ever WrestleMania it’s equal parts thrilling and equal parts a lot of pressure to go out there and perform and deliver at the highest level. Pressure and performance have never been an issue with me. But with WrestleMania kinda being right around the corner, yea I can say I feel a little bit (of pressure).”