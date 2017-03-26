WWE Johnson City Live Event Results (3/25): Randy Orton vs The Miz, Cena vs Styles Street Fight and More

Source: PWInsider

WWE Live Event Results

3/25/2017

Johnson City, Tennessee 

Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Heath Slater and Rhyno beat Breezango and The Vaudevillians.

Kalisto beat Curt Hawkins.

Dean Ambrose beat Baron Corbin to retain The Intercontinental Title.

Asuka, Tamina and Becky Lynch beat Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella.  Mickie James was the referee.

Randy Orton beat The Miz.

Bray Wyatt beat Luke Harper to retain The WWE Title.

John Cena beat AJ Styles in a Johnson City Street Fight.

