Rob Van Dam Returns to the Ring

Thanks to Joshua Crawley for sending in the following:

Last night, Pacific Coast Wrestling presented its HIGH TIDE event and below are the quick results:

Penta Zero M defeated Flip Gordon via double stomp.

Rey Fenix defeated Extreme Tiger via sit out tombstone

Willie Mack defeated Keith Lee via stunner

Warbeast (Almighty Sheik, Jacob Fatu, & Brody King) defeated Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) & Hunter P.S. Hayes in a no-diqualification match

Sami Callihan defeated Jeff Cobb via crucifix

Mr. 450 defeated Douglas James and Alexander Hammerstone to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight title

Rob Van Dam defeated MVP via 5 Star Frog Splash to retain the PCW Heavyweight title

John Morrison challenged the winner of the main event to a match for the PCW title to take place on June 2nd.

Triple H will return to the ring at Sunday’s WWE live event in White Plains, NY, and he posted the following training video:

Final workout before #WWEWhitePlains tomorrow. Giant sets of:

Inverted BW rows

Seated barbell snatch

Log cleans

Low cable cross#DoTheWorkpic.twitter.com/1FzfNyTIOj — Triple H (@TripleH) March 25, 2017

