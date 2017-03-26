Rob Van Dam Returns to the Ring
Last night, Pacific Coast Wrestling presented its HIGH TIDE event and below are the quick results:
Penta Zero M defeated Flip Gordon via double stomp.
Rey Fenix defeated Extreme Tiger via sit out tombstone
Willie Mack defeated Keith Lee via stunner
Warbeast (Almighty Sheik, Jacob Fatu, & Brody King) defeated Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) & Hunter P.S. Hayes in a no-diqualification match
Sami Callihan defeated Jeff Cobb via crucifix
Mr. 450 defeated Douglas James and Alexander Hammerstone to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight title
Rob Van Dam defeated MVP via 5 Star Frog Splash to retain the PCW Heavyweight title
John Morrison challenged the winner of the main event to a match for the PCW title to take place on June 2nd.
Triple H will return to the ring at Sunday’s WWE live event in White Plains, NY, and he posted the following training video:
WWE has released the following videos, featuring The Rock vs John Cena at WrestleMania 28:
