Rob Van Dam Returns to the Ring Last Night, Faces Former WWE Star, HHH Trains for Live Events, Watch Cena vs The Rock Full Match (Videos)

Nick Paglino
rob van dam

(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Rob Van Dam Returns to the Ring

Thanks to Joshua Crawley for sending in the following:

Last night, Pacific Coast Wrestling presented its HIGH TIDE event and below are the quick results:

Penta Zero M defeated Flip Gordon via double stomp.

Rey Fenix defeated Extreme Tiger via sit out tombstone

Willie Mack defeated Keith Lee via stunner

Warbeast (Almighty Sheik, Jacob Fatu, & Brody King) defeated Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) & Hunter P.S. Hayes in a no-diqualification match

Sami Callihan defeated Jeff Cobb via crucifix

Mr. 450 defeated Douglas James and Alexander Hammerstone to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight title

Rob Van Dam defeated MVP via 5 Star Frog Splash to retain the PCW Heavyweight title

John Morrison challenged the winner of the main event to a match for the PCW title to take place on June 2nd.

Watch Cena vs Rock Full Match

Triple H will return to the ring at Sunday’s WWE live event in White Plains, NY, and he posted the following training video:

HHH Trains for Live Events

WWE has released the following videos, featuring The Rock vs John Cena at WrestleMania 28:

John Cenajohn morrisonMVProb van damsami callihanThe RockTriple Hvideo
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"