Lisa Marie Varon’s The Squared Circle Restaurant To Be Featured On Travel Channel’s Food Paradise Show Tonight

Former WWE/TNA star Lisa Marie Varon’s (aka Victoria/Tara) Chicago wrestling themed restaurant, The Squared Circle, will be featured on a new episode of Travel Channel’s Food Paradise show tonight at 7pm central time.

The episode is titled “Stuffed” as it focuses on unique stuffed burgers at several restaurants around the country. The episode description reads:

Road trip across America to discover the best stuffed foods in the nation. From a wrestling-themed restaurant in Chicago to a baked potato factory in Houston, there’s nothing quite like these restaurants serving up flavorful stuffed bites.

For more information and the episode TV schedule visit here.