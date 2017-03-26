The Rock Thanks Fans for Support, WWE Heel Works as Babyface at Live Event, NXT Stars on Canvas 2 Canvas

WWE Heel Works as Babyface at Live Event WWE star Dana Brooke worked her first babyface match at Friday night’s WWE live event in Montreal. Brooke teamed with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat Nia Jax, Alicia Fox and Charlotte Flair. NXT Stars on Canvas 2 Canvas Below is the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, featuring NXT star artwork: The Rock Thanks Fans for Support After the passing of Lauren Hashian’s father Sib, The Rock posted the following on Instagram thanking fans for their support throughout the difficult week: Great therapeutic way to end a very tough and emotional week. We blew off lots of steam. Thank you guys so much for the outpouring of luv, support and condolences. Means so much to me and our family. In the wake of any death, we gotta live as greatly as we possibly can, hold onto our faith, be grateful for every blessing and hug and protect our loved ones just that much tighter. You guys have a great Sunday and let’s have a productive week. Thank you again. Grateful for the luv. Luv u back. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 26, 2017 at 10:11am PDT