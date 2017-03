This CSR video is all about The Undertaker. It starts with Justin LaBar, Ronnell Hunt and Juice Springsteen debating the topic of if this is his last match? Then, Josh Isenberg jumps in and makes a statement of why it shouldn’t be and what happens. Here’s an excerpt: Josh Isenberg: He is training for a couple months a year. Eight or nine months off to rehab and do what he has to do to put on a 10 to 15 minute match at WrestleMania. I understand he’s been doing this for quite some time, he should retire and it’s time to retire…but WWE is going to market the hell out of Undertaker’s last match at WrestleMania. In the world of part-timers, I do see Undertaker, Triple H, even Rock, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg…there is an opportunity for WWE to put two parer-timers in a career vs career match. Give it a question of who is going to retire? At end of the day it will be Undertaker but this is isn’t going to be Undertaker’s last match. I am excited to see what happens with Reigns. It’s not going to be one of his greats like his matches against Shawn Michaels or Triple H. Reigns and Undertaker will slug it out like they need to and give us that WrestleMania moment. This needs to be the time Roman Reigns finally turns heel. 100% opportunity for Reigns and my official prediction will be next week on CSR. See the full conversation in the video below: