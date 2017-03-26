Former Spirit Squad Members Officially Removed From WWE Roster, PROGRESS Has New Title Belts & They Look Awesome (Photos)

Spirit Squad Officially Gone From WWE Former Spirit Squad members Kenny and Mikey, who found their way back to WWE programming in 2016 for a short-lived run, have finally been pulled from the active roster on WWE.com. The two stars were brought back last October on Smackdown Live, and briefly feuded with Ziggler who was entrenched in a program with Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. Kenny and Mikey were never under any kind of exclusive contract with WWE, and were working per-appearance dates until the company simply stopped using them on TV towards the end of the year. New Titles Belts in the UK PROGRESS Wrestling is getting a brand new set of Tag Team Championship belts, and while they’re certainly more on the experimental side of things as far as title belts go, they look pretty darn cool! The current PROGRESS Wrestling Tag Team Champions are Trent Seven and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, known collectively as British Strong Style. Proudly presenting the new PROGRESS Tag Team titles! Designed and crafted by Peter Ellis. #progresswrestling #tagteamtitles #leatherrebels pic.twitter.com/kjHCAWUVLP — Leather Rebels (@LeatherRebels) March 26, 2017