WWE References ‘Broken’ Hardy Boyz As WWE counts down the days until the biggest event of the year, they have been posting matches and moments from previous WrestleManias on social media. This weekend they posted a simple clip from a match between Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania XXV, and you better believe the inclusion of the term “BROKEN” here was intentional. If social media trends and statistics are something WWE cares a great deal about, this simple tweet may be an incredibly telling example of why the company needs the Broken Hardyz on television. In the few hours it has been live, the video has already been shared more times than any other content by the official WWE Twitter account in the entire month of March, with the only exception being an announcement that Goldberg had defeated Kevin Owens to become the new WWE Universal Champion. You better believe tables were BROKEN in the battle between The #HardyBoyz at the 25th Anniversary of #WrestleMania! #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/Bvtg4fmGWo — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 26, 2017 Will Ospreay Leaving PROGRESS? During Sunday’s big PROGRESS Chapter 46 event, Will Osprey and Jimmy Havoc seemingly put an end to their bitter rivalry in a “Fans Bring the Weapons” match that turned into an impromptu “Loser Leaves PROGRESS” match. In a chaotic affair filled with foreign objects (including a PS2, a grandfather clock, and…sliced limes, apparently), Havoc defeated Ospreay and sent him packing from the promotion. While we’re looking into it, it’s unclear if Ospreay really is leaving PROGRESS long-term, or if this was just a way to write him off upcoming shows to focus on other projects. He is not one of the advertised stars set to wrestle for the promotion in Orlando this week, however he will be in the area working for other companies, and is not a part of the ongoing NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis tour. He will almost certainly be a part of the highly anticipated Best of the Super Juniors tournament kicking off in May, so it will be interesting to see what Ospreay’s plans are for the next few months.