WWE White Plains Live Event Results (3/26): Triple H & Finn Balor Face Off in Huge Main Event, Austin Aries vs Neville

1. Bayley def. Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

2. The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel & Kalisto def. The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil & Bo Dallas

3. Austin Aries def. Neville in a non-title match

4. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The New Day, Sheamus & Cesaro, and Enzo Amore & Big Cass in a four-way tag team match to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

5. Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke def. Nia Jax & Alicia Fox

6. Roman Reigns def. Jinder Mahal. Yes, seriously. One week away from WrestleMania, and Reigns is wrestling Jinder Mahal in a glorified squash match at a live event. Wouldn’t want to accidentally get people excited about him, would you?

7. Finn Balor, Sami Zayn & Chris Jericho def. Triple H, Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe in a six-man tag team match.