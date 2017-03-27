News for Tonight’s WWE Raw; Final WrestleMania 33 Hype, Triple H Invites Seth Rollins, Goldberg/Lesnar, GM Situation and More

Tonight, WWE will be broadcasting the final Raw before WrestleMania 33 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Both Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg are confirmed to appear tonight, and despite not being advertised, The Undertaker could also appear. Additionally, Triple H has invited Seth Rollins to sign a “Hold Harmless Agreement” for their WrestleMania 33 match.

WWE.com is hyping the following for Raw tonight:

-Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, under the same roof

-Will Seth Rollins sign Triple H’s Hold Harmless Agreement?

-Can Bayley rebound before WrestleMania’s Fatal 4-Way Match?

-Raw left without a General Manager

-Can Chris Jericho get even with Kevin Owens following last week’s attack?

-Has The Undertaker gotten inside Roman Reigns’ head?