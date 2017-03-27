Former WWE Divas Champion Being Brought in for WrestleMania, Indy Veteran Coaching at WWE PC, New Day Ringing NYSE Bell Today

Former WWE Divas Champion Being Brought in for WrestleMania

According to PWInsider.com, WWE is bringing in former Divas Champion Eve Torres to Orlando for WrestleMania 33 weekend, likely to appear at WrestleMania AXXESS. It’s also possible that Torres might be appearing at WrestleMania, in whatever angle WWE might run involving past female WWE stars.

Indy Vet Coaching at WWE PC

In addition to Jerry Lynn working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center last week, PWInsider reports indy veteran Brian Fury was also coaching at the facility.

New Day Ringing NYSE Bell Today

WrestleMania hosts The New Day will be at the New York Stock Exchange later this morning to ring the Opening Bell from 9:26am – 9:30am. Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston are all scheduled to appear, likely with a few WWE executives.