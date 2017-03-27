Cena and Nikki on TV Today As noted, John Cena will be returning to host the “Today” show this morning, and Nikki Bella will be appearing along with Cena on the show to promote their WrestleMania 33 match against The Miz and Maryse. Lana Nominated Lana noted the following on Twitter: Wow I can't believe I was nominated for best actress 😳 Thank you. This is just the beginning of all the years of sacrifice & hard work. pic.twitter.com/aHDdbWQfiI — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) March 26, 2017 Roman Reigns Says He’s Not Worried About The Undertaker’s Age TMZ Sports recently caught up with Roman Reigns, and asked him about his WrestleMania 33 opponent, The Undertaker, who turned 52 last week. Reigns had the following to say: “You’re talking age with The Undertaker? That don’t make sense. He could be 80 and still go, I think. What he’s done and how long he’s done it for I think he can do anything. So I don’t even worry about age or anything like that.”