Cena and Nikki on TV Today
As noted, John Cena will be returning to host the “Today” show this morning, and Nikki Bella will be appearing along with Cena on the show to promote their WrestleMania 33 match against The Miz and Maryse.
Lana Nominated
Lana noted the following on Twitter:
Roman Reigns Says He’s Not Worried About The Undertaker’s Age
TMZ Sports recently caught up with Roman Reigns, and asked him about his WrestleMania 33 opponent, The Undertaker, who turned 52 last week. Reigns had the following to say:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?