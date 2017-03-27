Roman Reigns Says He’s Not Worried About The Undertaker’s Age, Lana Nominated for Movie Role, John Cena & Nikki Bella on TV Today

Roman reigns

Cena and Nikki on TV Today

As noted, John Cena will be returning to host the “Today” show this morning, and Nikki Bella will be appearing along with Cena on the show to promote their WrestleMania 33 match against The Miz and Maryse.

Lana Nominated

Lana noted the following on Twitter:

Roman Reigns Says He’s Not Worried About The Undertaker’s Age

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Roman Reigns, and asked him about his WrestleMania 33 opponent, The Undertaker, who turned 52 last week. Reigns had the following to say:

“You’re talking age with The Undertaker? That don’t make sense. He could be 80 and still go, I think. What he’s done and how long he’s done it for I think he can do anything. So I don’t even worry about age or anything like that.”

