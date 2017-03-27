DDP on Miesha Tate Possibly in WWE (Video), New WrestleMania Promo Video, Footage of Brie Bella’s Baby Shower, Lilian Garcia on TV Show

Lilian Garcia on TV Show

As seen below, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia will be appearing on “The Price is Right”:

Brie Bella Baby Shower

Below is footage of Brie Bella’s baby shower which was recently held in Phoenix, AZ:

DDP on Miesha Tate in WWE

In the video below, TMZ cameras caught up with soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer DDP, and he is asked about retired UFC star Miesha Tate in WWE. DDP believes Tate is the real deal, and that her and WWE have to be talking:

WrestleMania Promo

Below is a new WretleMania 33 promo video: