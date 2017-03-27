Tickets for this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view went on sale this past Saturday, and are already completely sold-out through official vendors. Ticketmaster.com is still listing two-packs of platinum seats available, starting at a whopping $800 per ticket, but any attempt to purchase them quickly redirects you to a message informing you that those tickets have already been sold-out. It’s possible WWE may release more tickets as we get closer to the date of the event, and as the final floor plan for the show is worked out. Tickets on the secondary market have already begun to inflate in some cases. The cheapest upper balcony seats available were floating around $40-50 over the weekend, but have jumped up to around $100-$120. Floor seats are available from anywhere between $700 all the way up to $2200 per ticket. WWE SummerSlam will return once again to the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 20th. Although not yet announced, there will more than likely be an NXT Takeover event on Saturday, August 19th as well, with various Axxess events and some kind of WWE 2K18 reveal throughout the weekend.