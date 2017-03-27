Jim Ross Comments On His Wife Being An Organ Donor; Gives Update On His WrestleMania Weekend Shows

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross posted the following to Twitter yesterday commenting on how his wife Jan became an organ donor before her untimely passing. Because of her decision Ross is letting people know that four people’s live have already been saved:

Wife Jan was a proud #OrganDonor and so far 4 people have had their lives saved thanks to her organs. I’m so proud of my Angel. pic.twitter.com/XWLlJzKXsn — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 26, 2017

Also, despite the tragedy it appears that Ross will still be appearing in Orlando and performing all of his previously advertised shows. MLW Radio’s Court Bauer, who also works producing Ross’ live shows, posted the following update:

The most iconic voice in the history of the sport has decided to make the trip to Orlando. Join @JrsBBQ & Friends: https://t.co/y0hp8Fn4ax pic.twitter.com/xVmp1DMc8w — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 27, 2017

Ross followed up the announcement by letting everyone know that Jeremy Borash will be the man to emcee his shows on Saturday and Sunday: