Jim Ross Comments On His Wife Being An Organ Donor; Gives Update On His WrestleMania Weekend Shows

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross posted the following to Twitter yesterday commenting on how his wife Jan became an organ donor before her untimely passing. Because of her decision Ross is letting people know that four people’s live have already been saved:
Also, despite the tragedy it appears that Ross will still be appearing in Orlando and performing all of his previously advertised shows. MLW Radio’s Court Bauer, who also works producing Ross’ live shows, posted the following update:
Ross followed up the announcement by letting everyone know that Jeremy Borash will be the man to emcee his shows on Saturday and Sunday:
