WWE has issued the following press release:

WrestleMania® Available Live in China for the First Time

03/27/2017 SHANGHAI & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and PPTV today announced that WrestleMania will be available live in China for the first time on PPTV Sports via pay-per-view at 7:00 AM Beijing time on Monday, April 3 with a choice of Mandarin or English commentary.

PPTV customers can go to WWE.PPTV.com starting at 3:33 PM Beijing time on Thursday, March 30 to subscribe to WrestleMania for a one-time payment of RMB 30 using Alipay, WeChat or Bank Card. Subscribers will be able to stream WrestleMania live on Web iOS, Android devices and digital media players. WrestleMania will also be available for purchase on demand for 30 days after the live broadcast.

WrestleMania 33 will be held at Florida’s Orlando Citrus Bowl and will feature WWE Universal Champion Goldberg™ vs. Brock Lesnar™; WWE Champion Bray Wyatt™ vs. Randy Orton™; Raw® Women’s Champion Bayley™ vs. Charlotte Flair™ vs. Sasha Banks™ vs. Nia Jax™; Roman Reigns™ vs. The Undertaker™; and John Cena® and Nikki Bella™ vs. The Miz™ and Maryse™.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with PPTV and distribute WWE’s biggest pay-per-view event, WrestleMania, live in China for the first time,” said Jay Li, Vice President & General Manager, WWE Greater China. “In addition to watching Raw® and SmackDown® on PPTV every week, fans in China can now watch their favorite WWE Superstars compete live on the grandest stage of all, WrestleMania.”

“I am extremely excited that PPTV Sports is able to launch a sports pay-per-view event for the first time in China,” said Yicheng Lou, Vice President of PPTV Sports. “Equally exciting is the fact that we can launch this feature with WrestleMania, one of the world’s most valuable sports and entertainment events. This is a solid step towards developing the largely untapped sports pay-per-view market in China.”

WrestleMania is one of the world’s top five most valuable sports events, according to Forbes, alongside the NFL’s Super Bowl, Summer Olympics, Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup. Over the past 10 years, WrestleMania has had a cumulative economic impact of nearly $1 billion for the cities that have hosted the event.

Visit WWE.PPTV.COM or WWE China Weibo for more information.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 25 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

