Guest Ring Announcer Revealed For WM33 Tag Bout, WWE Network Adds Undertaker Collection This Morning

Guest Ring Announcer Revealed For WM33 Tag Bout

As we have been reporting on this morning John Cena and Nikki Bella were guests this morning on The Today Show.

During their appearance John Cena asked The Today Show’s Al Roker if he would like to be a guest ring announcer at WrestleMania and Roker excitedly accepted. The implication from Cena was that Roker would be ring announcing for his and Nikki’s match against The Miz and Maryse.

WWE Network Adds The Undertaker Collection

Earlier this morning the WWE Network officially added The Undertaker Collection to it’s VOD service.