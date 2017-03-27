Lesnar Doesn’t Like To Be Asked Questions At 2K17 Shoot (Video), WrestleCon’s Live Events Schedule

Lesnar Doesn’t Like To Be Asked Questions At 2K17 Shoot

Paul Heyman has uploaded the above video to his official Heyman Hustle YouTube channel. In it he takes fans behind the scenes at a recent WWE 2K17 photo shoot where one of the crew members attempts a one-on-one interview with Brock Lesnar.

WrestleCon’s Full Schedule Of Live Events

The following is the complete announced lineups for the live events taking place over Wrestlemania weekend at the Hyatt Regency as part of WrestleCon:

Thursday 3/30 WrestlePro at 8:30 PM:

  • GFW Nex*Gen champ Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage
  • The BWO vs. Kevin Matthews & Pat Buck & Mario Bokara
  • Joey Ryan vs. Brandi Rhodes
  • WrestlePro Tag Team champs The Heavenly Bodies vs. Da Hit Squad
  • Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Payne
  • Fallah Bah vs. Jeff Cobb

Friday 3/31 Revolution Pro at 4:00 PM:

  • Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Pentagon OM
  • Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll
  • Jay White vs. Sami Callihan
  • Rey Fenix vs. Will Ospreay
  • Unbreakable Fn’ Machines vs. Shane Strickland & Ryan Smile
  • Jeff Cobb vs. Martin Stone

Friday Wrestlecon Supershow at 8:30 PM:

  • Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Fenix & Pentagon OM
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Cobb
  • 10 Man  Tag: Team Will Ospreay vs. Team Ricochet
  • Johnny Mundo vs. Brian Cage: TLC Match
  • 20 Person Wrestlecon Rumble
  • Also announced as appearing are 2 Cold Scorpio, Trevor Lee, Mascarita Dorada  (fka El Torito), Shannon Moore, Shane Strickland, Caleb Konley, ACH, Jack Evans, Angelico, Sami Callihan, Vampiro and Drew Galloway

Saturday 4/1 Pro Wrestling Revolver at 12 PM:

  • Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland.
  • Brian Cage & Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix & Pentagon OM
  • David Starr vs. Jeff Cobb
  • Dake & Jake Crist vs. Jack Evans & Angelico
  • Jake Manning vs. Su Yung
  • Michael Elgin vs. ACH vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Palmer
  • AR Fox Open Invite Ladder Match: Lio Rush vs. Matt Cross vs. Trevor Lee vs. Serpentico vs. AR Fox vs. more
  • Free pancake breakfast for all attendees

Saturday 4/1 Wrestlecon Women’s Supershow at 4:00 PM:

  • Su Yung vs. Taya Valkyrie
  • Gabi & Santana Garrett vs. Chelsea Green & Taeler Hendrix
  • Jazz vs. Kennadi Brink
  • Jessicka Havok vs. Kellyanne
  • Indi Hartwell vs. Thunder Rosa
  • Angel Rose vs. Solo Darling vs. Samantha Heights vs. Renee Michelle
  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hudson Envy
  • Also appearing are Tessa Blanchard, Allie (Cherry Bomb), Neveah, Leva Bates, Jade, Rachael Ellering, Renee Michelle

Saturday 4/1 CZW Best of The Best 16 at 8:30 PM:

  • CZW champion Joe Gacy vs. Brian Cage
  • Matt Tremont vs. Penta OM
  • BOTB First Round: AR FOX vs. Jason Cade vs. Ricochet vs. David Starr
  • BOTB First Round:Dave Crist vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix vs. Jake Crist
  • BOTB First Round:Scorpio Sky vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Anthony Henry vs. Michael Elgin
  • BOTB First Round:Shane Strickland vs. Lio Rush vs. Joey Janela vs. Dezmond Xavier
  • Ethan Case vs. Rickey Shane Page vs. Alexander James

For additional information and to purchase tickets for these events, visit www.Wrestlecon.com.

