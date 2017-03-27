Lesnar Doesn’t Like To Be Asked Questions At 2K17 Shoot Paul Heyman has uploaded the above video to his official Heyman Hustle YouTube channel. In it he takes fans behind the scenes at a recent WWE 2K17 photo shoot where one of the crew members attempts a one-on-one interview with Brock Lesnar. Related: Paul Heyman’s Agency Marketing NASCAR Race WrestleCon’s Full Schedule Of Live Events The following is the complete announced lineups for the live events taking place over Wrestlemania weekend at the Hyatt Regency as part of WrestleCon: Thursday 3/30 WrestlePro at 8:30 PM: GFW Nex*Gen champ Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage

The BWO vs. Kevin Matthews & Pat Buck & Mario Bokara

Joey Ryan vs. Brandi Rhodes

WrestlePro Tag Team champs The Heavenly Bodies vs. Da Hit Squad

Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Payne

Fallah Bah vs. Jeff Cobb Friday 3/31 Revolution Pro at 4:00 PM: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Pentagon OM

Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll

Jay White vs. Sami Callihan

Rey Fenix vs. Will Ospreay

Unbreakable Fn’ Machines vs. Shane Strickland & Ryan Smile

Jeff Cobb vs. Martin Stone Friday Wrestlecon Supershow at 8:30 PM: Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Fenix & Pentagon OM

Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Cobb

10 Man Tag: Team Will Ospreay vs. Team Ricochet

Johnny Mundo vs. Brian Cage: TLC Match

20 Person Wrestlecon Rumble

Also announced as appearing are 2 Cold Scorpio, Trevor Lee, Mascarita Dorada (fka El Torito), Shannon Moore, Shane Strickland, Caleb Konley, ACH, Jack Evans, Angelico, Sami Callihan, Vampiro and Drew Galloway Saturday 4/1 Pro Wrestling Revolver at 12 PM: Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland.

Brian Cage & Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix & Pentagon OM

David Starr vs. Jeff Cobb

Dake & Jake Crist vs. Jack Evans & Angelico

Jake Manning vs. Su Yung

Michael Elgin vs. ACH vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Palmer

AR Fox Open Invite Ladder Match: Lio Rush vs. Matt Cross vs. Trevor Lee vs. Serpentico vs. AR Fox vs. more

Free pancake breakfast for all attendees Saturday 4/1 Wrestlecon Women’s Supershow at 4:00 PM: Su Yung vs. Taya Valkyrie

Gabi & Santana Garrett vs. Chelsea Green & Taeler Hendrix

Jazz vs. Kennadi Brink

Jessicka Havok vs. Kellyanne

Indi Hartwell vs. Thunder Rosa

Angel Rose vs. Solo Darling vs. Samantha Heights vs. Renee Michelle

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hudson Envy

Also appearing are Tessa Blanchard, Allie (Cherry Bomb), Neveah, Leva Bates, Jade, Rachael Ellering, Renee Michelle Saturday 4/1 CZW Best of The Best 16 at 8:30 PM: CZW champion Joe Gacy vs. Brian Cage

Matt Tremont vs. Penta OM

BOTB First Round: AR FOX vs. Jason Cade vs. Ricochet vs. David Starr

BOTB First Round:Dave Crist vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix vs. Jake Crist

BOTB First Round:Scorpio Sky vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Anthony Henry vs. Michael Elgin

BOTB First Round:Shane Strickland vs. Lio Rush vs. Joey Janela vs. Dezmond Xavier

Ethan Case vs. Rickey Shane Page vs. Alexander James For additional information and to purchase tickets for these events, visit www.Wrestlecon.com.