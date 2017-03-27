Backstage News on Asuka’s WWE Main Roster Status, Matt Hardy Responds to WWE Tweet, Noelle Foley At Comic Con (Video)

Backstage News on Asuka’s WWE Main Roster Status

As she has been for a few weeks now, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka was back on the road for WWE main roster live events over the weekend. She teamed with Becky Lynch and Tamina Snuka to defeat Natalya, Carmella and Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the Smackdown live events.

While Asuka working main roster events has lead to speculation that her main roster call-up is imminent, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that she is scheduled to be in NXT for a while. Asuka will be defending her title against Ember Moon at NXT Takeover Orlando this weekend.

Matt Hardy Responds to WWE Tweet

As noted, WWE posted a “broken” tease with the following Tweet, and Matt Hardy has since responded:

You better believe tables were BROKEN in the battle between The #HardyBoyz at the 25th Anniversary of #WrestleMania! #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/Bvtg4fmGWo — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 26, 2017

Noelle Foley At Comic Con

Noelle Foley posted the following video on YouTube, highlighting her Toronto Comic Con adventures: