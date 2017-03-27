The Hardys Defending the Tag Titles on ROH TV Tonight, Carmella Reveals Her Custom WrestleMania Ring Shoes (Video), WWE Stars Grant Wish (Photo)

The Hardys Defend the Tag Titles on ROH TV Tonight

Tonight at 7pm EST, The FITE App will be streaming the latest episode of ROH TV. Below is a synopsis and video preview for the show, and you can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.

THE NEW ROH WORLD CHAMPION, CHRISTOPHER DANIELS IS IN THE HOUSE!!! PLUS… IT’S AN R-O-H DREAM MATCH…. THE BRISCOES GO FOR THE WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES AGAINST THE HARDYS!!! IT’S A HUGE EPISODE OF RING OF HONOR – THIS WEEK!

Carmella Reveals Her Custom WrestleMania Ring Shoes

Find out what The Princess of Staten Island will be wearing at The Ultimate Thrill Ride:

WWE Stars Surprise Make-a-Wish Kid

As seen below, WWE stars Lana, Corey Graves, Big Show and Finn Balor represented WWE at a Make-A-Wish Gala this weekend and surprised Logan and Slater with tickets to WrestleMania 33: