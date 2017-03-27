American Alpha News

WWE Smackdown stars American Alpha will be appearing at the Colonial Honda Dealership at 2100 Walthall Center Drive in Colonial Heights, VA this Tuesday from 11:30am – 1:30pm.

RVD Attending WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam confirmed on Twitter that he will be attending the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend to see Kurt Angle get inducted. As noted, RVD made his return to the ring at a Pacific Coast Wrestling event over the weekend, and defeated former WWE star MVP.

Photos & Video of The New Day Ringing NYSE Bell

As noted, The New Day rang the NYSE opening bell this morning, and below are some photos: