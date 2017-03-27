Will Seth Rollins Accept Triple H’s Raw Invite?, NXT Star Added to Main Roster Event, Corey Graves – Kurt Angle Note, WWE Stars Reunite

NXT Star Added to Main Roster Event

WWE NXT star Aleister Black, f.k.a. Tommy End, has been added to the WWE live event in France on May 9th in Lille, France. Black will face Austin Aries and Neville in a triple threat match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

According to Catch Au Quotidien, the show will be headlined by Roman Reigns facing Braun Strowman, while Finn Balor will team with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

Corey Graves – Kurt Angle Note

The rest of Corey Graves’ interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is now available on the Original Specials section of the WWE Network.

Will Seth Rollins Accept Triple H’s Raw Invite?

Seth Rollins posted the following on Twitter, noting he will be at Raw tonight to accept Triple H’s invite:

Sick. Stranded. Hobbled. But I’ll be at #Raw tonight with a final decision. See ya soon Philly.

WWE Stars Reunite

Former WWE stars Kelly Kelly and Alex Riley reunited at the Auto Club Speedway event over the weekend: