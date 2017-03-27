The Miz Wants to Be the Face of WWE Champions, Orton vs Wyatt Promo (Videos), Dana Warrior & Darren Young at Event (Photos), Orlando Events List

Orlando Events List
The Orlando Sentinel has an extensive list here of the wrestling events in Orlando this week. The Miami Herald also has a list of this week’s events at this link.
Dana Warrior & Darren Young at Event
As seen in the photos below, Dana Warrior and Darren Young were representing WWE at an event to support families whose children are battling cancer this weekend:
Orton vs Wyatt Promo Video
Below is a new promo video for Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33:
The Miz Wants to Be the Face of WWE Champions
WWE has released the following video featuring The Miz hyping WWE Champions:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?