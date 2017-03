Triple H on Raising Hell at WrestleMania

Triple H praised a fan’s video edit of Motorhead’s “Born to Raise Hell”, and teased hell raising at WrestleMania 33:

Awesome video edit…we’re gonna raise some next weekend… @myMotorhead https://t.co/ltUmSYF2eT — Triple H (@TripleH) March 25, 2017

New Total Divas Return Teaser

Below is a new teaser video for the return of Total Divas on April 5th:

The Divas are back. #TotalDivas returns April 5th 9|8c, only on E! pic.twitter.com/aQ6k1FtCaG — Total Divas (@TotalDivas) March 22, 2017

AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler Hype WWE Champions

Below is another WWE Champions video featuring AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler hyping the mobile game: