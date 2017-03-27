Former WWE Writer Reveals Backup WrestleMania Opponent for Triple H, Enzo & Cass Talk Raw After WrestleMania (Video), Mundo on TV

Morrison on TV Tonight

As noted, Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo, f.k.a. John Morrison, will be starring on tonight’s episode of Baby Daddy at 8:30pm ET/PT on Freeform.

Former WWE Writer Reveals Backup WrestleMania Opponent for Triple H

Former WWE writer Brian Maxwell Mann recently appeared on The Dirty Sheets podcast, and according to Sportskeeda, Mann revealed Finn Balor was the backup plan for Triple H at WrestleMania 33 if Seth Rollins did not receive medical clearance to compete.

Enzo & Cass Talk Raw After WrestleMania

Enzo Amore & Big Cass describe what it was like to appear on the Raw after WrestleMania on an all-new WWE 24, premiering tonight after Raw on WWE Network: