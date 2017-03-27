Complete Schedule For WrestleZone’s Onsite FB Live WrestleMania 33 Week Coverage From Orlando

This year our own Nick Hausman will be on the ground in Orlando providing exclusive coverage for WrestleZone all weekend long!

This year Nick has decided to do the majority of his coverage in the form of FB Live videos via the WrestleZone Facebook Page. His hope is to give fans a raw, on the ground and live experience of what it’s like in Orlando all weekend long. He will also be sending back photos and reports that will be used on the site as well as our various social media platforms.

On top of all of the pre-scheduled FB live streams listed below he will also be popping up on the WZ FB Page all weekend long with impromptu live feeds! If you find his while he is streaming live there’s a good chance he’ll pull you in to interact on camera and maybe even give you a chance to win some prizes!

Chicago Fans: WrestleZone Hosting WrestleMania 33 Viewing Party At WWE Blast Area Duffy’s Bar

Thursday
  • 7:15 pm EST- On-site from inside WWE AXXESS
  • 9 pm EST- On-site from inside WaleMania III
Friday
  • 7:15 pm EST- On-site from inside WWE Hall of Fame
Saturday
  • 9:15 am EST- On-site from inside WWE AXXESS
  • 7:15 pm EST- On-site from just outside WWE NXT Takeover Orlando
    • With legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter
  • 10:45 pm EST- On-site from just outside WWE NXT Takeover Orlando
    • With legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter
Sunday
  • 9:15 am EST- On-site from inside WWE AXXESS
  • 5:15 pm EST- On-site from just outside Camping World Stadium for WWE WrestleMania 33
  • 6 pm EST- Ross Berman live from Duffy’s Chicago as part of WZ’s WrestleMania 33 Party
  • 11:30 pm EST-On-site from just outside Camping World Stadium for WWE WrestleMania 33
  • Midnight EST- Ross Berman live from Duffy’s Chicago as part of WZ’s WrestleMania 33 Party
Monday
  • 7:15 pm EST- On-site from just outside the Amway Center for WWE RAW
  • 11:45 pm EST-On-site from just outside the Amway Center for WWE RAW
Tuesday
  • 7:15 pm EST-On-site from just outside the Amway Center for WWE Smackdown Live
  • 10:45 PM EST- On-site from just outside the Amway Center for WWE Smackdown Live

WrestleZone will also be providing on-site coverage of ALL major WWE events and independent events in Orlando all weekend long!

