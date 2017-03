Alberto el Patron announced today via Instagram that he and WWE star Paige are getting married this Wednesday. El Patron also seemed to indicate that they are being “harassed” by WWE, as Paige remains under contract to the company: “I doesn’t matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen… we were harassed by a company we still are… cause you don’t fool me MF’s I know I was you trying to destroy us… destroy my baby… she’s better stronger than all of you pieces of ???? We are getting married Wednesday… Have a nice and go and F… yourself hatters (sic)” I doesn’t matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen… we were harassed by a company we still are… cause you don’t fool me MF’s I know I was you trying to destroy us… destroy my baby… she’s better stronger than all of you pieces of We are getting married Wednesday … Have a nice and go and F… yourself hatters A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@el_patron_alberto) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT