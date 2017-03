Paul Heyman recently spoke with Fight Society to promote WrestleMania 33, and below are some highlights, courtesy of FOX Sports: On Lesnar being in his prime physically: “I would suggest that Brock is really now in his physical prime because he was robbed of reaching his full potential as an athlete in his 20’s and early 30’s by diverticulitis,” Heyman told the Fight Society podcast. “If you look back at his career, by the time he was in the NCAA Division I wrestling championships, he was already suffering from diverticulitis. His body, which was so fine tuned and he had done so much to train his body to accomplish the goals he had envisioned for himself, his body was suppressing and using up so much energy and so much of his strength and his ability to suppress the diverticulitis, and finally diverticulitis couldn’t be suppressed. He probably had it throughout his entire college career.” On what’s next for Lesnar after WrestleMania 33: “I think what’s next for Brock Lesnar besides what’s happening in WWE, could it be UFC? Could it be another sport? I think it’s something that he’s going to look at and say ‘I bet no one thinks I can do that. All right, I’m going to conquer that’,” Heyman said. “Besides obviously the greatest payday of his life, it’s the same thing that’s motivating [Conor] McGregor into wanting to fight [Floyd] Mayweather because … I’d have to say a great deal (is obviously) the lure of the enormous payday but a lot of it (is also) the lure of ‘you know what people don’t think I can (beat Mayweather) … and I can!” Heyman also spoke on the current state of the WWE Women’s Division, and says he thinks Charlotte is ready to be the first female athlete to main event WrestleMania. You can listen to the entire show below: